Lais Ribeiro Goes Topless In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video
Lais Ribeiro rocked the web in a recent Instagram post.
The Brazilian-born supermodel went topless in a video posted by Sports Illustrated, and it’s downright incredible. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Just how crazy is this video from SI? Well, I can’t say for sure, but it’s bound to be up there with the craziest stuff you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a watch below. I think you’re going to appreciate it as much as we do. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What is everybody thinking about this one? I’m thinking it really doesn’t get much better than that to start your morning. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
SI swung for the fences with this Ribeiro post, and I think they smashed a home run. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram