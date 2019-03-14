Janna Breslin Rocks Instagram With Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Janna Breslin gave her fans a show on Instagram with a recent post.

Breslin, who is one of the leading fitness models in the game, dropped a shot of herself in a tiny bikini for her fans to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Trust us here at The Smoke Room, you absolutely don’t want to miss this shot. It’s one of the best snaps that you’ve seen in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANNA BRESLIN San Diego, CA (@jannabreslin) on Mar 12, 2019 at 5:35pm PDT

I really don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of Breslin’s work on Instagram. It’s always great and pretty much never disappoints. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more examples for those who don’t believe me. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANNA BRESLIN San Diego, CA (@jannabreslin) on Mar 5, 2019 at 4:56pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANNA BRESLIN San Diego, CA (@jannabreslin) on Feb 5, 2019 at 6:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANNA BRESLIN San Diego, CA (@jannabreslin) on Dec 20, 2018 at 3:29pm PST