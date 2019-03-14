Kate Beckinsale Torches Internet With Racy Black Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Beckinsale absolutely torched the internet Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram now that the social media platform is running again after a temporary shutdown Wednesday.

The 45-year-old actress proved, once again, that she’s found the fountain of youth as she posed for the snap rocking a low-cut black lace outfit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about who the photo was for and only captioned it, “Brief stint as bathroom attendant during which I handed out small towels and very brief inspirational dancercise tutorials.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The “Underworld” star has been making a lot of headlines lately after spending time with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson following his split from singer Ariana Grande after their brief engagement. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Not to mention, she’s generating news with some amazing photos shared on her social media account from her past fashion photo shoots to her stunning red carpet appearances.

Here are the ones that really stood out, including one black-and-white picture of her posing wearing a low-cut white bodysuit and looking amazing. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

