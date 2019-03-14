Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Olivia Brower Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Brower definitely won the day Thursday when she posted a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram rocking an animal-print suit.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked incredible as she posed for the terrific picture wearing the cheetah print one-piece suit while posing against a rock backdrop. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about who the shot was for and only captioned it, “Get your hair out of the wind, but make it look good @beautyonfilm @lidija.mua vitor_schiffer Sooo sexyyyyy.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Mar 14, 2019 at 3:54pm PDT

The 2019 rookie’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture shared by the magazine of her rocking a bikini from her stunning shoot in the Bahamas.(RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Mar 3, 2019 at 12:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 28, 2019 at 6:35pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 25, 2019 at 6:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 11, 2019 at 8:45pm PST

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her upcoming appearance in the annual swimsuit issue. We can hardly wait to see the rest when it finally comes out in May!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Mar 10, 2019 at 7:35pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 21, 2019 at 7:39pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 20, 2019 at 3:06pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 19, 2019 at 7:13pm PST