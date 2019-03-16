Olivia Culpo Drops Incredible Bikini Photos On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo gave her fans a show on Instagram with a recent post.

Culpo, who is one of the most popular women on the entire planet, dropped two photos of herself in a dark orange bikini.

Both of them are absolutely awesome, and that's saying something when it comes to Culpo's standard of excellence.

Take a look at each below. I think you're going to be impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 15, 2019 at 1:31pm PDT

My friends, that's how you spin up the internet without any effort at all. Both of those photos are absolutely incredible.

Of course, is anybody surprised? Dominating the internet is what she does best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 5, 2019 at 4:41pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 19, 2019 at 2:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:31am PST