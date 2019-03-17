Kelly Gale Drops Shocking Bikini Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale dominated Instagram Sunday.

The Swedish-born supermodel posted a snap of herself in a skimpy white bikini, and it’s downright shocking. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know that we’re used to seeing some outstanding content from Gale on the internet, and this photo didn’t disappoint one bit. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. I think you’re going to like it a lot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Mar 17, 2019 at 9:09am PDT

You’re out of your mind if you’re not a fan of Gale’s work. Everything she posts is absolutely stunning. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Check out a few more examples if you don’t believe me. I think most of you will agree with my assessment of the situation. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Mar 16, 2019 at 8:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Mar 13, 2019 at 5:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Mar 3, 2019 at 3:13am PST