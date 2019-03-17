Kelly Gale Drops Shocking Bikini Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Kelly Gale dominated Instagram Sunday.

The Swedish-born supermodel posted a snap of herself in a skimpy white bikini, and it's downright shocking.

I know that we're used to seeing some outstanding content from Gale on the internet, and this photo didn't disappoint one bit.

Give it a glance below. I think you're going to like it a lot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

You're out of your mind if you're not a fan of Gale's work. Everything she posts is absolutely stunning. 

Check out a few more examples if you don't believe me. I think most of you will agree with my assessment of the situation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

