Romee Strijd Wears White Swimsuit In Instagram Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Romee Strijd had herself a day on Instagram Sunday.

The Danish-born sensation hit her fans with a snap of herself in a white swimsuit, and you absolutely don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

If there’s one thing we know here at The Smoke Room, it’s outstanding swimsuit content, and that’s exactly what this photo from Strijd is all about. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. I think you’re going to like it a lot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Mar 17, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

Does it ever get old watching Strijd tear it up online? I don’t think so. It’s always entertaining. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you enjoy a few more times she dropped bombs on the web. They’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Feb 11, 2019 at 8:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Jan 17, 2019 at 11:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Jan 9, 2019 at 4:22am PST