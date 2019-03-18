Bella Hadid’s Latest Video Shoot Is Bizarre, To Say The Least. Check It Out

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Hadid’s latest video shoot she did for Love magazine — which was shared by the outlet on Instagram Monday — is bizarre, to say the least, and even quite racy at times.

The video of the 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model starts out with her wearing a very low-cut black strapless gown, black gloves and a blonde wig with zoomed-in shots. Soon, the clip switches to the supermodel wearing a jacket-and-pants outfit with super short hair. The lingerie model next appears once again in a revealing dress, sporting a short, curly hairdo.

The magazine didn’t explain much about the video and only captioned it, “@bellahadid speaks to LOVE about working with her high-school friend @lilmami_lani for #LOVE21, ‘It’s just unworldly — in the best way possible — and incredibly different, the way things come up in Alana’s head, the way she sees and edits each of her visions” (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Shares Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot From Greek Vacation [PHOTOS])

“‘It was really one of the most fun days I’ve had working and, I think, one of the best shoots I’ve done, just ’cause I was so comfortable. To just laugh at myself and not be concerned about what people think about me.’ Watch more of Alana O’Herlihy’s outtakes on thelovemagazine.co.uk,” the caption next to the post added. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Hadid’s social media account at times can be just as strange and racy with pics she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her from one of those shoots posing inside a glass box wearing a pink body suit.

Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the annual underwear show. (RELATED: Celebrated Bella Hadid’s 21st Birthday With These Topless Shots [SLIDESHOW])

