Martha Hunt Goes Topless In Stunning Instagram Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Martha Hunt tore up Instagram with a recent post.

Hunt, who has more than three million followers on the social media platform, hit her fans with a photo of herself topless in bed, and it didn’t disappoint. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this might be one of the most revealing pictures that we’ve seen out of Hunt in a very long time. It’s that good. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Hunt isn’t exactly known for holding back. She didn’t become a star by playing it safe online, but it never hurts to get a reminder of how great she is. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet) 

Here are a few more times that she brought her A-game on Instagram. They’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Detroit Lions Star Receiver Marries Blonde Smoke Show - Check Out The Photos
35 Reasons To Be Envious Of Justin Verlander On His Birthday [SLIDESHOW]
Model Katie Kearney Drops Unreal Bikini Photo
Celebrate Savannah Chrisley's Birthday With Her Best Instagram Shots [SLIDESHOW]