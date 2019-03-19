Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Shares Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Manuela Alvarez Hernandez proved once again to be a great choice when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram.

The swimsuit rookie looked incredible as she posed for the picture wearing a racy white two-piece suit that left very little to the imagination during a trip to Los Angeles. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain much about who the great photo was for and only captioned it, “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams Helloo LA.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Mar 19, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT

The Columbian model’s social media account is always pure fire with some incredible photos she’s shared from her various photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a peach bikini while at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Mar 12, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Mar 5, 2019 at 12:07pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Mar 3, 2019 at 12:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Feb 26, 2019 at 12:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Feb 12, 2019 at 12:00pm PST

Not to mention, a handful of pictures/clips that have surfaced from her stunning rookie shoot for the annual swimsuit issue as she competes with five other lucky ladies in hopes of being the next Kate Upton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Jan 29, 2019 at 10:07am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Jan 21, 2019 at 3:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Jan 18, 2019 at 3:00pm PST