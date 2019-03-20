Danielle Herrington Brings Some Serious Heat With White Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Danielle Herrington brought some serious heat Wednesday when she dropped a great white bikini shot on Instagram.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked terrific as she posed for the snap rocking the two-piece suit during her latest trip to Cacalchén, Yucatan, Mexico.

She didn't explain what the great picture was for and only captioned it, "This sunshine today really gave me life. Who else gets seasonal depression?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Mar 20, 2019 at 7:19pm PDT

The swimsuit cover model's social media account is always pure fire with some fantastic photos she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are the ones that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing white lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Jan 3, 2019 at 7:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Dec 10, 2018 at 3:55pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Nov 27, 2018 at 11:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Nov 14, 2018 at 12:29pm PST

Not to mention, a handful she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Nov 29, 2018 at 4:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Jul 15, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on May 28, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT