Danielle Herrington Brings Some Serious Heat With White Bikini Shot
Danielle Herrington brought some serious heat Wednesday when she dropped a great white bikini shot on Instagram.
The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked terrific as she posed for the snap rocking the two-piece suit during her latest trip to Cacalchén, Yucatan, Mexico. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t explain what the great picture was for and only captioned it, “This sunshine today really gave me life. Who else gets seasonal depression?” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The swimsuit cover model’s social media account is always pure fire with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])
Here are the ones that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing white lingerie and looking sensational. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Not to mention, a handful she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.
