Kylie Jenner Posts Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shot Following Scott Cheating Allegations

Kylie Jenner definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram following allegations Travis Scott cheated on her.

The 21-year-old reality television star looked incredible as she posed for the shot in a sheer white mini-dress that showed off her neon-green bra and matching underwear underneath.

She didn’t explain anything about what the shot was for and only captioned it with a green and black heart. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 19, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are the ones that really stood out, including one photo of her posing while wearing nothing except a sheet. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 8, 2019 at 12:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 25, 2019 at 10:38pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 19, 2019 at 1:03pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 19, 2019 at 12:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 22, 2019 at 4:13pm PST

The very racy lingerie shot comes amid reports that Jenner’s relationship with her rapper boyfriend Scott is on rocky grounds, following allegations that she found evidence on his phone that he cheated on her.