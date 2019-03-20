Lyna Perez Drops Bikini Bomb On Instagram. Does The Photo Go Too Far?

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Lyna Perez shared a crazy post on Instagram Wednesday.

Perez, who has a staggering 3.6 million followers, dropped a snap of herself in a pink bikini that is bound to have your head spinning. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I don’t say that lightly. This is one of the wildest shots that we’ve seen all day on Instagram, and you all know how high our standards are here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below, and prepare to be absolutely shocked. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on

You can always count on Perez for some outstanding pictures on Instagram. It’s what she’s done best. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet) 

Enjoy a few more times that she burned it up. I promise that you won’t regret it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

NHL Star Pulls Off Super Smooth Goal That Will Have You Doing A Double Take
This Superstar Rapper Is Being Treated As A Normal Civilian In Prison. Should Feds Worry About His Safety?
Hope Beel Is Wearing A Skimpy Bikini In Italy -- Check Out The Photo
Los Angeles Rams Make Bonehead Free Agency Decision. Is The Franchise Crumbling?