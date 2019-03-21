Lais Ribeiro Torches Internet With Racy Shot Wearing Nothing Except A Towel

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Lais Ribeiro did her very best Thursday to torch the internet when she posted a racy shot on Instagram wearing nothing except a towel.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the close-up snap of her wearing a red towel while working up a sweat in what looked like it might be a sauna.

She didn’t explain anything about where the photo was taken and only captioned it with a couple of sweat droplet emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always can’t miss with some jaw-dropping photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a black bikini and looking amazing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

Not to mention, a handful she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion show over the years. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

UFC Star Posts Wildly Revealing Photo On Instagram
Stormy Daniels Is Coming To Washington D.C., Do Journalists Have To Go?
Colin Kaepernick's Settlement With The NFL Has Reportedly Been Revealed. He Apparently Didn't Get Much Money At All
Here's How Much Money Bryce Harper Will Make Every Time He Steps Up To The Plate