share on facebook tweet this

Barbara Fialho absolutely won the day Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback lingerie shot from her appearance in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible strutting down the catwalk at the annual show wearing a metallic silver bra, matching underwear set and robe. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain very much about the great picture and only captioned it, “I woke up like this today! @VictoriasSecret” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Mar 22, 2019 at 5:58am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some incredible snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one clip of her rocking a black bikini on the runway and looking terrific. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Mar 14, 2019 at 5:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Jan 24, 2019 at 11:45am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Dec 28, 2018 at 12:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Dec 12, 2018 at 10:54am PST

Not to mention, a handful she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Dec 31, 2018 at 6:32am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Dec 2, 2018 at 6:59pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Dec 2, 2018 at 1:56pm PST