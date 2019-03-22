Brittney Palmer Lights Up Instagram With Outstanding Lingerie Photo
Brittney Palmer gave her fans a show with a recent Instagram post.
The superstar UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself in pink lingerie, and this one is almost too much to handle.
She captioned the photo in part, "A kiss from a rose." I have no idea what that means, but we all know her fans aren't here for the caption.
Take a glance, and let us know what you think in the comments. My guess is that you're going to like it.
View this post on Instagram
A kiss from a rose. #happyspring Photo by @josevaldezphoto Makeup @mohawkmakeup
Does it ever get old watching Palmer light it up and stun everybody on Instagram? I think the answer to that is "no."
It's what she's done best, and it's why she's such a large star. Enjoy a few more times she tore up the web.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram