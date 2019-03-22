Jasmine Sanders Goes Topless In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated shared an incredible swimsuit video of Jasmine Sanders topless Friday morning.

SI dropped a video of Sanders, who is a rookie in the upcoming publication, and this might be the wildest thing we’ve seen out of Sports Illustrated on Instagram in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

They captioned the spicy post, “Golden hour with @golden_barbie.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I have a strong sense that you’re all going to like it a ton. You can thank me later. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram Golden hour with @golden_barbie @casachameleonhotels #casachameleon A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Mar 22, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets online. It really doesn’t get much better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I must also admit that I don’t know much about the SI swimsuit rookie. I took a dive into her Instagram, and I certainly liked what I saw. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on Mar 20, 2019 at 3:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on Jan 25, 2019 at 4:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on Dec 29, 2018 at 10:13pm PST