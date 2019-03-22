Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Myla Dalbesio Brings The Heat In Bikini Clip
Myla Dalbesio truly brought the heat Friday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped a clip of her rocking a bikini during her shoot for the upcoming issue.
The 32-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she showed off her stuff while being photographed wearing an animal print string two-piece suit during the shoot in Kangaroo Island for the 2019 issue. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
The magazine didn’t explain much about the great video and only captioned it, “SOUND ON.” Solid advice, that’s all I am going to say. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is can’t miss with some incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including a clips of her rocking a colorful string bikini and looking amazing. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances and photo shoots for the annual swimsuit issue.
