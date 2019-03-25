Bar Refaeli Shares Jaw-Dropping Topless Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Bar Refaeli absolutely got everyone’s attention Sunday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless swimsuit shot on Instagram.

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked truly stunning as she posed for the poolside snap wearing no top and just colorful red bikini bottoms that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

She didn’t explain much about the racy snap and only captioned it, “SUMMER I’m ready for you.” And clearly she is. (RELATED: Celebrate Bar Refaeli’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Mar 24, 2019 at 12:13pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black bikini and looking fantastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Feb 7, 2019 at 5:21am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jan 30, 2019 at 10:59am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Sep 16, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Aug 20, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her stunning appearance in the annual swimsuit issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jan 16, 2019 at 1:58pm PST