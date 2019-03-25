Bar Refaeli Shares Jaw-Dropping Topless Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Bar Refaeli absolutely got everyone’s attention Sunday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless swimsuit shot on Instagram.

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked truly stunning as she posed for the poolside snap wearing no top and just colorful red bikini bottoms that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

She didn’t explain much about the racy snap and only captioned it, “SUMMER I’m ready for you.” And clearly she is. (RELATED: Celebrate Bar Refaeli’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [PHOTOS])

 

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black bikini and looking fantastic.

 

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her stunning appearance in the annual swimsuit issue.

 

