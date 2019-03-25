Lindsey Pelas Shares Scandalous Photo On Instagram. Does It Go Too Far?

share on facebook tweet this

Lindsey Pelas did her best to break the internet with a recent Instagram post.

Pelas, who has a staggering 8.6 million followers, dropped a snap of herself in a scandalous outfit, and it didn't cover up very much at all.

In fact, I'm not sure how much wilder this post from one of our fan favorites could honestly get. It's that good.

Take a glance below, but I wouldn't recommend firing this one up work. It might go just a shade too far.

My friends, that's what we like to call dominating the internet. There's simply no other way to put it.

When you drop fire like that, you're sending a very clear message that you're elite by all metrics. Here are a few more times that Pelas melted down the web.

