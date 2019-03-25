Sports Illustrated Releases Swimsuit Video Of Rookie Olivia Brower On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated shared an incredible swimsuit video of rookie Olivia Brower late Sunday night.

Brower rocked an awesome one-piece suit in the post on Instagram, and this one is pretty impressive. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Generally speaking, we’re not huge on one-pieces here, but we might be willing to make an exception for this one. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give the video a watch below. Something tells me that you’re going to appreciate it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Mar 24, 2019 at 6:50pm PDT

What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking Brower has a hell of a lot of potential for the upcoming issue. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For those of you unaware of her work, I suggest you take a look at few more of her golden posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Mar 14, 2019 at 3:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Mar 3, 2019 at 12:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 28, 2019 at 6:35pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 25, 2019 at 6:34am PST