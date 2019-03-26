Bregji Heinen Brings The Heat With Stunning Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Bregje Heinen brought a serious amount of heat Tuesday when she shared a stunning swimsuit shot on Instagram from her trip to Indonesia.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic as she posed for the snap rocking a black one-piece suit while standing near a waterfall during her trip to Bali.

She didn’t have to explain much about the great shot and only captioned it, “Chasing waterfalls.”(SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

The lingerie model’s social media account is always incredible with some great photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.(RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black swimsuit from her shoot for Maxim magazine.

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the gentlemen’s magazine.

