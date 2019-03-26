Haley Kalil Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Haley Kalil absolutely won the day Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping snap on Instagram wearing little more than just her underwear.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked amazing as she posed for the photo with her back to the camera wearing a white cropped top with striped white and grey lingerie taken by photographer Jared Thomas Kocka.

She didn’t explain very much about what the photo was for and only captioned it, “FITTINGSSS….because can anyone guess where I’m off to this month?!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Mar 26, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with some incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing only sheer pink lingerie and looking terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Mar 15, 2019 at 5:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Feb 27, 2019 at 6:36pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jan 19, 2019 at 2:03pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her appearances and rookie photo shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Feb 18, 2019 at 1:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jan 29, 2019 at 4:18pm PST