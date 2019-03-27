Lyna Perez Stuns On Instagram In Skimpy Lingerie Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Lyna Perez did her best to melt the internet with a new Instagram post.

Perez, who has nearly four million followers, dropped a shot of herself in dark lingerie, and it’s a sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her outfit hardly covers up anything at all. In fact, I’m not sure it could get any smaller. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look, and decide for yourself if you think this one crosses the line. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Mar 26, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as crazy as you can get online before you start crossing some lines. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Is anybody really surprised? Perez finds away to dominate the internet on a seemingly regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Feb 10, 2019 at 11:44am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Jan 21, 2019 at 11:08am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Nov 3, 2018 at 11:16am PDT