Rachel Bush Wears Black One-Piece Swimsuit In Impressive Instagram Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Rachel Bush tore it up on Instagram with a recent post.

Bush, who is a fan-favorite here at The Smoke Room, dropped a snap of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the picture, “Nothing new to meeee.” I have no idea what the hell that means, but we also all know the people aren’t here for the captions. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Nothing new to meeee

A post shared by Rachel Bush (@rachelbush) on

It never gets old watching Bush just dominate Instagram. It really never does. All she does is bring some serious heat. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet) 

Here are a few more times that she reminded everybody how great she is online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Bush (@rachelbush) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Bush (@rachelbush) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Bush (@rachelbush) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Bush (@rachelbush) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Bush (@rachelbush) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

College Basketball Coach Drops Epic Line After Being Fired, And It Involves Beer
Rachel Bush Wears Black One-Piece Swimsuit In Impressive Instagram Photo
NBA Ratings Continue To Plummet. The Numbers Are Embarrassing
Paige VanZant Goes Nuclear With Shocking Bikini Photo