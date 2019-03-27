Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates Photo Shoot Wrap With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrated a photo shoot wrap with a jaw-dropping bikini clip featuring two of the magazine’s finalists, Manuela Alavarez Hernandez and Erin Willerton.

In the video the magazine shared Wednesday on Instagram, the two swimsuit beauties talk about now that the shoot in the Bahamas was complete, they should celebrate and go eat some pizza. Hernandez wowed in a white one-piece swimsuit while Willerton, looked amazing rocking a navy blue bikini with sheer panels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The caption next to the great clip didn’t explain much and simply read, “These two were craving one thing after their #SISwimSearch shoot…@thecoveatlantis #BahamasAtHeart.”(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Mar 27, 2019 at 4:35pm PDT

The 22-year-old Willerton, looks like a great choice for the annual swimsuit issue competition as she competes to be the next Kate Upton.

Here’s a few pictures she’s shared on her social media account from her various fashion photo shoots rocking colorful swimsuits that prove that fact over and over again. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Willerton (@erinwillerton) on Feb 23, 2019 at 1:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Willerton (@erinwillerton) on Feb 23, 2019 at 3:17am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Willerton (@erinwillerton) on Dec 20, 2018 at 10:23am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Willerton (@erinwillerton) on Dec 5, 2018 at 7:49am PST

Not to mention, a handful of pictures that Hernandez has shared on her account rocking a swimsuit and looking terrific. We can hardly wait!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Mar 19, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Mar 5, 2019 at 12:07pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Jan 31, 2019 at 12:03pm PST