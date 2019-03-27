Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates Photo Shoot Wrap With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrated a photo shoot wrap with a jaw-dropping bikini clip featuring two of the magazine’s finalists, Manuela Alavarez Hernandez and Erin Willerton.
In the video the magazine shared Wednesday on Instagram, the two swimsuit beauties talk about now that the shoot in the Bahamas was complete, they should celebrate and go eat some pizza. Hernandez wowed in a white one-piece swimsuit while Willerton, looked amazing rocking a navy blue bikini with sheer panels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The caption next to the great clip didn’t explain much and simply read, “These two were craving one thing after their #SISwimSearch shoot…@thecoveatlantis #BahamasAtHeart.”(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The 22-year-old Willerton, looks like a great choice for the annual swimsuit issue competition as she competes to be the next Kate Upton.
Here’s a few pictures she’s shared on her social media account from her various fashion photo shoots rocking colorful swimsuits that prove that fact over and over again. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Not to mention, a handful of pictures that Hernandez has shared on her account rocking a swimsuit and looking terrific. We can hardly wait!
