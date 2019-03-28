Martha Hunt Torches Internet With Topless Black-And-White Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Martha Hunt did her best to torch the internet Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed for the gorgeous black-and-white photo wearing only pants with the ocean in the background. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain very much about the picture and only captioned it with a dove emoji. To say she looked stunning would be an understatement. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The lingerie model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a black one-piece suit and looking incredible.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearance in the annual underwear show.

