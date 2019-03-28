Paige VanZant Posts Bikini Video On Instagram From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Paige VanZant rocked a tiny bikini in a video released late Wednesday night on Instagram.

The UFC superstar posted a video of herself from a Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot, and her white bikini hardly covered anything. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the post, “Who else can’t wait for this edition of @si_swimsuit to come out?? This opportunity reminded me that I am strong and beautiful and bad ass. I refuse to hide it to make anyone else feel comfortable. This is just the beginning!! #strongandbeautiful.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. It might be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It really does seem like the 2019 swimsuit issue is going to be absolutely lit, and we’re here for every single second of it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Adding VanZant to the squad of models used by SI was a genius decision. Whoever made that call deserves a massive raise. That’s for sure. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Mar 8, 2019 at 10:58am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Mar 7, 2019 at 2:10pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Mar 7, 2019 at 10:50am PST