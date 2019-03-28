Sara Sampaio Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shot
Sara Sampaio hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a jaw-dropping red bikini shot on Instagram.
The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model definitely looked ready for summer rocking the bright two-piece swimsuit while she posed on the beach with the ocean in the background. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great photo and only captioned it, “Can I just go back to the sun??” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie models’s social media account is always pure fire with some incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking pink lingerie and looking amazing.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are always can’t miss.
