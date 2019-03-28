Sara Sampaio Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sara Sampaio hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a jaw-dropping red bikini shot on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model definitely looked ready for summer rocking the bright two-piece swimsuit while she posed on the beach with the ocean in the background. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great photo and only captioned it, “Can I just go back to the sun??” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

The lingerie models’s social media account is always pure fire with some incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking pink lingerie and looking amazing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are always can’t miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
People Can't Stop Talking About The Revealing Dress Anne Hathaway Is Wearing In These Photos
LSU Basketball Player Murders Memphis' Soul With Mind-Boggling Dunk
Celebrate Reggie Bush's 34th Birthday