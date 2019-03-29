Victoria’s Secrets Newest Angel, Alexina Graham Torches Internet With Racy Black-And-White Shot
Alexina Graham did her very best to torch the internet Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping, braless, black-and-white shot on Instagram.
The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret angel looked incredible as she posed for the racy snap wearing no top with a button-up jacket and pants.
She did not explain anything about the gorgeous photo but captioned it with a simple black heart emoji.
The lingerie model's social media account is pure fire with some incredible photos she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking black lingerie and looking amazing.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearance in the annual underwear show that are can’t miss. As previously reported, Graham officially got her wings last week, becoming the first-ever red-haired angel in the lingerie family. We have to say, she’s a great pick! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.
