Brittney Palmer Wears Skimpy Bikini In Awesome Instagram Photo

Brittney Palmer brought some serious heat to Instagram with a recent post.

Palmer, who is one of the most popular UFC octagon girls on the planet, posted a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini for the world to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great bikini content here at The Smoke Room when we see it, and there’s no doubt this qualifies. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Mar 28, 2019 at 8:40am PDT

Something is seriously wrong with you if you’re not a fan of Palmer’s skills on Instagram. All she does is drop gold for people to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she managed to melt down the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Feb 16, 2019 at 10:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Feb 15, 2019 at 3:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Feb 12, 2019 at 3:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Dec 4, 2018 at 11:26am PST