Sports Illustrated Shares Swimsuit Video Of Lais Ribeiro In A Bikini

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sports Illustrated brought the heat with a recent swimsuit video of Lais Ribeiro on Instagram.

The super popular publication posted a video of the Brazilian-born wearing a black bikini, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

SI’s fans seemed to really enjoy it because it currently has north of 75,000 views, which is a ton for any post on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I bet you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

You know it’s going to be a great day whenever SI is out here dropping swimsuit content like the video above. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet) 

Well done, SI. Well done. Now, take a glance at a few more times Ribeiro dominated the web. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Hailey Clauson Strips Down For Sports Illustrated In Wild Beach Video
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Netflix's 'Altered Carbon' Looks Absolutely Nuts - Watch The Exhilarating Trailer
Star Model Goes With Hand Bra At The Beach To Celebrate Friday