Genevieve Morton Wears Skimpy Bikini In Awesome Instagram Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Genevieve Morton lit up Instagram late Saturday night with a great bikini shot.

Morton, who is extremely popular on Instagram, posted a photo of herself in a revealing bikini, and you don’t want to miss this one at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s probably why it has thousands and thousands of likes in pretty much no time at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

Does it ever get old watching Morton tear it up on Instagram? The answer the is obviously not. It’s always awesome. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet) 

Here are a few more times that she tore it up on the internet. It’s what she does best! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Amy Schumer Isn't Worried About Her Baby's Gender
The College Football Playoff Is On The Verge Of Imploding. Here's The Reason Why
Saints Coach Opens Up About The State Of Officiating In The NFL After Blown Call. Here's What He Said
These Ronda Rousey Photos Are The Greatest Thing On The Internet