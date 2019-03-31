Nina Agdal Wears A Bikini In Outstanding Instagram Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Nina Agdal brought some insane heat to Instagram with a recent post.

The Danish-born modeling sensation posted a photo of herself wearing a white and black bikini, and it’s a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this might be one of the spiciest snaps that we’ve gotten out of Agdal in some time. It’s that good. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

You know it’s going to be a great day whenever Agdal is out here dropping bombs like this one. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet) 

While you’re here, I suggest you take at a few more times she showed us all just how elite she is. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Amy Schumer Isn't Worried About Her Baby's Gender
The College Football Playoff Is On The Verge Of Imploding. Here's The Reason Why
Saints Coach Opens Up About The State Of Officiating In The NFL After Blown Call. Here's What He Said
These Ronda Rousey Photos Are The Greatest Thing On The Internet