Devon Windsor Brings Some Serious Heat With Racy Red Swimsuit Shot
Devon Windsor brought a serious amount of heat Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping red swimsuit shot on Instagram.
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model definitely looked ready for the summer sporting a bright one-piece high-cut suit while asking her followers if they thought she was a lifeguard.
She didn’t explain where the pictures was taken and simply captioned it, “True or false… I used to be a lifeguard when I was younger?? Check my answer in my story.” Spoiler: the answer is False. She said she never was, but she admitted that her sister was. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some incredible shots she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a bikini to celebrate her birthday.
Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are always can’t miss.
