Lindsey Pelas Drops Scandalous Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Lindsey Pelas did her best to obliterate the internet with a recent post.

Pelas, who has a staggering 8.6 million followers, dropped a scandalous photo of herself on Instagram, and it’s unreal. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

This one might even be beyond description, and that’s saying a lot. It didn’t generate nearly 100,000 likes by accident. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

My friends, that’s how you whip the internet into a frenzy real quick. What a dominating post from Pelas to start the day. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet) 

This is the kind of skill that’s made her a massive star. Enjoy a few more of her golden posts below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
Kate Beckinsale Trolls USA Today Over Her Recent Hospitalization Story Using Photo Of This Famous Person Instead Of Her
Model Reveals How To Get Her Attention With This Swimsuit Photo
Devon Windsor Rings In Birthday With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot