Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Olivia Brower Wins Day With Racy Shot

Olivia Brower proved, once again, to be a great pick by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit when she shared a racy shot Monday on Instagram.

The 24-year-old SI Swimsuit rookie looked fantastic rocking a sleeveless, low-cut, red-and-white-striped top that may double as a dress. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain anything about the photo but captioned it with a moon emoji. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Mar 31, 2019 at 9:47pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a snap of her rocking a colorful, striped, one-piece suit. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Mar 3, 2019 at 12:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 25, 2019 at 6:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 11, 2019 at 8:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 9, 2019 at 12:14pm PST

Not to mention a few from her stunning photo shoot for her upcoming appearance in the annual swimsuit issue. It finally comes out next month and we can hardly wait!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Mar 14, 2019 at 3:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Feb 28, 2019 at 6:35pm PST