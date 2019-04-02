Jade Lagardere Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Blue Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jade Lagardere absolutely won the day Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping blue bikini shot on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Maxim magazine cover model looked incredible as she posed for the great picture rocking the colorful two-piece suit while standing in the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about what the photo was for and only captioned it, “When thinking about life, remember this: No amount of guilt can solve the past, and no amount of anxiety can change the future.” (RELATED: Say Hello To Maxim Magazine’s September Cover Girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Apr 2, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

The Belgian beauty’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Mar 21, 2019 at 11:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Mar 15, 2019 at 12:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Feb 28, 2019 at 10:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Feb 26, 2019 at 10:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Jan 23, 2019 at 9:21am PST

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearance in the gentlemen’s magazine that is can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT