Jade Lagardere Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Blue Bikini Shot
Jade Lagardere absolutely won the day Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping blue bikini shot on Instagram.
The 28-year-old Maxim magazine cover model looked incredible as she posed for the great picture rocking the colorful two-piece suit while standing in the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about what the photo was for and only captioned it, “When thinking about life, remember this: No amount of guilt can solve the past, and no amount of anxiety can change the future.” (RELATED: Say Hello To Maxim Magazine’s September Cover Girl)
View this post on Instagram
The Belgian beauty’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking great.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearance in the gentlemen’s magazine that is can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram