Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Kelsey Merritt Wears Bikini In Instagram Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie Kelsey Merritt recently dropped an awesome picture on Instagram.

She posted a shot of herself in a dotted bikini-top while sporting a massive hat, and it’s not too hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I can only speak for all of us here at The Smoke Room, but this might be one of the best snaps you see all day on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is that you’re going to like what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

I didn’t know much at all about Merritt before she got chosen for the upcoming SI swimsuit issue. Didn’t know much at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Luckily, we’ve done our research, and it looks like she’s going to be a massive star. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Here's What A Superstar Musician Had To Say After Surviving Scary Emergency Plane Landing
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]