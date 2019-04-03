Robin Holzken Counts Down To 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Robin Holzken counted down to the release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue when she posted an incredible bikini shot on Instagram.
The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the jaw-dropping shot in a yellow and pink bikini while at the beach.
She didn’t have to explain much about the gorgeous photo and only captioned it, “Next month it’s that time again.. @si_swimsuit can’t freaking wait!!!”(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one clip of her rocking an animal print one-shoulder one-piece and looking amazing. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual issue. We can hardly wait to see what this year’s will hold.
