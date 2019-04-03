Robin Holzken Counts Down To 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Robin Holzken counted down to the release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue when she posted an incredible bikini shot on Instagram.

The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the jaw-dropping shot in a yellow and pink bikini while at the beach.

She didn’t have to explain much about the gorgeous photo and only captioned it, “Next month it’s that time again.. @si_swimsuit can’t freaking wait!!!”(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Apr 3, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one clip of her rocking an animal print one-shoulder one-piece and looking amazing. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Mar 24, 2019 at 11:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Mar 6, 2019 at 11:01am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Jan 28, 2019 at 11:19am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Dec 12, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual issue. We can hardly wait to see what this year’s will hold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Feb 6, 2019 at 9:01am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Sep 25, 2018 at 11:55am PDT