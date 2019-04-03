Romee Strijd Torches Internet With Stunning Colorful Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Romee Strijd did her very best to torch the internet Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the great picture rocking a striped pastel-colored one-piece suit. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain hardly anything about where the photo was taken and only captioned it, “Babes on duty.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some incredible photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Here are few that really stood out, including a stunning throwback shot rocking metallic underwear.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are always can’t miss.

