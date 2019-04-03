Natalie Roser Drops Scandalous Bikini Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Natalie Roser recently dropped a great Instagram picture.

Roser, who is one of the most popular women on all of Instagram, dropped a photo of herself in a white bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

As a bit of an expert on swimsuit content, I can safely say that this shot is one of the best that we’ve seen in a minute or two. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. It’s pretty impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

You know we’re in for a fun time on the internet whenever Roser is out here dropping content like the shot above. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Natalie. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

HBO Reveals Crucial 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Details. Prepare For Fans To Start Rioting
College Basketball Team Not Good Enough For March Madness Loses In Embarrassing Fashion In Joke Consolation Tournament. Will Their Soft Fans Cry?
Lori Loughlin's Daughter Was In A Laugh-Out-Loud Location When Her Mom Was Arrested
Movies Starring Samuel L. Jackson Have Made A Shocking Amount Of Money. The Number Will Blow You Away