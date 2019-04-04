Frida Aasen Brings The Heat With Black Swimsuit Shot
Frida Aasen brought some serious heat Thursday when she posted a great shot on Instagram rocking a black swimsuit.
The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic in the snap she shared wearing a black one-piece suit while she posed in an unusual position. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t explain anything about where the photo was taken or who the picture was for, offering nothing in the caption. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always can’t miss with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a red bikini and looking amazing. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful she’s shared from her stunning appearance in the annual underwear show.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram