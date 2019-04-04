Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Jasmine Sanders Shares Lingerie Photos On Instagram
Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie Jasmine Sanders had herself a day on Instagram Thursday.
The rising star posted two photos of herself wearing dark lingerie, and neither one is hard on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In fact, these might be two of the best snaps that we’ve seen out of her in a very long time, and we know how great she can be. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look at both of them below. I think you’re going to like what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I’ll be totally honest when I say that I didn’t know a ton about Sanders or her Instagram skills a few weeks ago. Didn’t have a clue at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
However, after doing a deep dive into her Instagram, it’s clear as day that she’s very impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram