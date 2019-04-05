Holly Sonders Wears Pink Sports Bra In Instagram Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Holly Sonders lit up Instagram with a recent shot.

Sonders dropped a shot of herself wearing a pink sports bra, and it’s not too hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know that we don’t see a ton of golden content out of the her these days, but she’s clearly got her A-game. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is that you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on Apr 4, 2019 at 2:58pm PDT

Like I said above, my guess is that you’re just as impressed as all of us were here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For those of you not overly familiar with Sonders, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her golden posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on Apr 1, 2019 at 11:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on Mar 5, 2019 at 10:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on Feb 7, 2019 at 8:54am PST