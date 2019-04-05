Holly Sonders Wears Pink Sports Bra In Instagram Photo
Holly Sonders lit up Instagram with a recent shot.
Sonders dropped a shot of herself wearing a pink sports bra, and it’s not too hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I know that we don’t see a ton of golden content out of the her these days, but she’s clearly got her A-game. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. My guess is that you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Like I said above, my guess is that you’re just as impressed as all of us were here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
For those of you not overly familiar with Sonders, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her golden posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram