Miley Cyrus Heats Things Up With Racy Black Bikini Shot

Miley Cyrus definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she posted a jaw-dropping racy bikini shot from her latest photo shoot.

The 26-year-old singer looked amazing as she posed for the stunning snap wearing little more than a black two-piece string swimsuit in the black-and-white picture taken by famed photographer Ellen von Unworth.

She didn't explain much about the photo and only captioned it, "It's Friday & there's only one way to celebrate … in a Chanel bikini!"

Luckily for us, a handful of other pictures from her shoot for the photographers new Cinema issue have been shared on her social media account and the photographers.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a clip of her posing braless for the photo:

Not to mention a handful of photos the “Wrecking Ball” star has shared on her social media account from her past fashion shoots to her jaw-dropping appearances on the red carpet:

Most recently, her shoot involving her climbing and posing in a Joshua Tree created quite a stir from those who worried she had put the desert vegetation in danger.

