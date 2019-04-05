Victoria’s Secret’s Newest Angel, Alexina Graham, Poses Nude For Racy Shot

share on facebook tweet this

The newest beauty to get her wings, Alexina Graham, definitely heated things up Friday when she shared a picture on Instagram where she posed nude.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed not wearing any clothes and only partly covered in a bed sheet for the jaw-dropping black-and-white shot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the great snap was taken and only captioned it, “Weekend ready.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Apr 5, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

The newest member of the lingerie family’s social media account is truly can’t miss with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a great racy black and white shot where she posed braless. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Apr 2, 2019 at 5:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Mar 29, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Mar 21, 2019 at 8:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Mar 20, 2019 at 5:22am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her past appearances in the annual underwear show. She’s clearly going to be another great pick by the company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Mar 23, 2019 at 3:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Feb 24, 2019 at 8:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Feb 17, 2019 at 10:07am PST