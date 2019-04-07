Luciana Andrade Wears Red Bikini In Awesome Instagram Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Luciana Andrade recently dropped a bomb on Instagram.

The Brazilian-born superstar shared a snap of herself in a skimpy red bikini, and it’s something to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know that we’re all used to seeing great stuff out of Andrade. It’s what has made her so popular, and this photo is a great reminder of how elite she can be online. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Apr 6, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT

Andrade is one of the best women on all of the internet, and there’s no doubt about that at all. Anybody who disagrees just doesn’t know golden content when they see it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a handful of other times she brought some serious heat. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Feb 26, 2019 at 11:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Jan 28, 2019 at 5:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Jan 2, 2019 at 11:06am PST