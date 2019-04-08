Anne De Paula Wins Day With Racy Braless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Anne De Paula hands-down won the day Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping braless shot from her latest photo shoot.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the racy black-and-white shot wearing a sheer net top with no bra and black briefs. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about who the picture was for and only captioned it simply, “Monday vibes.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always can’t miss with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one racy shot of her wearing white lingerie. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Not to mention, a few shots from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue and the shoot for the upcoming one. We can hardly wait.

