Meet Maxim Magazine’s New Cover Star Australian Beauty Shanina Shaik

Maxim magazine unveiled its cover star for the upcoming May/June issue Tuesday and this time the lucky model is Australian beauty Shanina Shaik.

The 28-year-old cover model looked incredible wearing no top with an unbuttoned blue shirt in the photo shared by the magazine from her cover shoot, that is always reserved for the world’s most beautiful models. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The caption next to the stunning snap read, “Congrats to @shaninamshaik Maxim’s May/June Cover Girl photographed exclusively for @maximmag by @gilles_bensimon.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Apr 9, 2019 at 2:31pm PDT

Unfortunately, no other pictures have been shared as of yet from the photo shoot. But taking a look through her social media account we found all kinds of jaw-dropping shots she’s posted from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a shot rocking a green bikini and looking terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Mar 30, 2019 at 7:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Mar 7, 2019 at 1:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Feb 25, 2019 at 12:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jan 5, 2019 at 7:06am PST

Not to mention, a handful we found from her past appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that are truly can’t miss. Congratulations!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Feb 1, 2019 at 7:02am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Dec 19, 2018 at 9:43am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Dec 1, 2018 at 12:20pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Nov 28, 2018 at 11:48am PST