Meet Maxim Magazine’s New Cover Star Australian Beauty Shanina Shaik
Maxim magazine unveiled its cover star for the upcoming May/June issue Tuesday and this time the lucky model is Australian beauty Shanina Shaik.
The 28-year-old cover model looked incredible wearing no top with an unbuttoned blue shirt in the photo shared by the magazine from her cover shoot, that is always reserved for the world’s most beautiful models. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The caption next to the stunning snap read, “Congrats to @shaninamshaik Maxim’s May/June Cover Girl photographed exclusively for @maximmag by @gilles_bensimon.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
Unfortunately, no other pictures have been shared as of yet from the photo shoot. But taking a look through her social media account we found all kinds of jaw-dropping shots she’s posted from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including a shot rocking a green bikini and looking terrific.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful we found from her past appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that are truly can’t miss. Congratulations!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram